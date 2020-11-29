Sri Lanka virus prison riot: Police shoot dead inmate

Guards opened fire Sunday to contain a prison riot near Sri Lanka's capital where an inmate was killed and three wounded while protesting a surge of coronavirus infections, police said.

Spokesman Ajith Rohana said elite police commandos were deployed at the Mahara prison where inmates rioted against overcrowded conditions and demanded their early release.

"Guards at Mahara have used force to control an unruly situation," Rohana said. "One death (of a prisoner) is reported and three inmates have been injured."