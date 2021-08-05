Sri Lanka walks back fertiliser ban over political fallout fears

Sri Lanka's government on Thursday walked back the lifting of an import ban on most chemical fertilisers over fears of a political fallout, despite warnings from farmers of food shortages and severe damage to the massive tea industry.

The South Asian nation has been struggling with a cash crunch worsened by the pandemic, with the central bank imposing sweeping import bans since March last year to reduce the outflow of foreign currency.

The ban on chemical fertilisers -- widely used in the tea and rice industries -- was opposed by farmers who staged protests after reporting failing vegetable crops as existing stocks began to run out in recent weeks.