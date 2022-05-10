Sri Lanka's ex-PM will not flee country after deadly clashes: son

Mahinda had to be evacuated by the military from his official residence on Monday night after it was besieged by an angry crowd. But his son Namal, himself once touted as a future national leader, said the Rajapaksa family had no plans to leave Sri Lanka despite weeks of protests demanding they relinquish power.

"There are a lot of rumours that we are going to leave. We will not leave the country," he said, describing the surge of national anger against his family as a "bad patch". He added that Mahinda would not step down as a lawmaker and wanted to play an active role in choosing his successor.