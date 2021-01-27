Strong call to repatriate Rohingyas and grant them citizenship

The international community has reiterated its call for safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, amendment of the discriminatory citizenship law, implementation of the Rakhine commission's recommendations and following the interim directives of the international court.
These calls were made by most of the delegates from 112 countries taking part in the third review of the state of human rights in Myanmar, under the United Nation Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR,) held on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland. The recommendations at the review will be finalised on Friday. The progress on the implementation of these will be reviewed again after four and a half years.
While Myanmar highlighted its various initiatives to improve the human rights situation, it made no commitment about those four issues. However, leader of the Myanmar delegation, Attorney General HTun HTun Oo, mentioned their limitations in ensuring improvement in the state of human rights and accountability in possible violations. He sought international support in this regard.
Delegates of China and India made no mention of the Rohingya crisis, but praised the steps taken by the Myanmar government in improving the human rights situation of the country.
Japan's delegate said that Myanmar's responsibility had been important in ensuring accountability for the violation of human rights and incidents of violence in Rakhine.
The delegate from Russia said that they did not deny the importance of ensuing accountability for the incidents of human rights violations in the Rakhine state. However, he said, there was not need to create a commotion over the matter.
A call was made on behalf of the US to end discrimination against the Rohingyas and other ethnic communities. Recommending an amendment of the citizenship law, the US delegate said this law has deprived the Rohingyas of citizenship, education and other rights.
While lauding the recent elections in Myanmar as a milestone in democracy, the UK delegate termed that loss of Rohingya's voting rights as painful.
Bangladesh's delegate Mohammad Baki Billah expressed hope that the government of Myanmar, in its second term, would place priority on ensuring the human rights and fundamental rights of the country's forcefully displaced persons, those commonly known as Rohingyas and all others. The recommendations made on behalf of Bangladesh included full implementation of the Rakhine commission recommendations so that the Rohingyas' citizenship is recognised, cooperation with the international court and International Criminal Court, allowing access to international observers and special rapporteurs, and immediate safe and dignified repatriation.
This report appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir