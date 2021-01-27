Strong call to repatriate Rohingyas and grant them citizenship

The international community has reiterated its call for safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, amendment of the discriminatory citizenship law, implementation of the Rakhine commission's recommendations and following the interim directives of the international court.

These calls were made by most of the delegates from 112 countries taking part in the third review of the state of human rights in Myanmar, under the United Nation Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR,) held on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland. The recommendations at the review will be finalised on Friday. The progress on the implementation of these will be reviewed again after four and a half years.

While Myanmar highlighted its various initiatives to improve the human rights situation, it made no commitment about those four issues. However, leader of the Myanmar delegation, Attorney General HTun HTun Oo, mentioned their limitations in ensuring improvement in the state of human rights and accountability in possible violations. He sought international support in this regard.