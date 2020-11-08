Suu Kyi forecast to triumph in virus-hit ‘apartheid election’

Polls opened in Myanmar Sunday morning for a vote expected to return to power the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains a hero at home in spite of a reputation abroad shattered by the Rohingya crisis.

The election will be just the second since the Southeast Asian nation emerged from nearly half a century of junta rule in 2011.

Five years ago Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won a landslide victory, but was forced by the constitution into an uneasy power-sharing agreement with the still-mighty military.

This time the civilian leader -- in a bid to maintain an absolute majority -- has implored citizens to overcome their fears of coronavirus to turn out and cast their ballots.