Suu Kyi's NLD confident of landslide victory in Myanmar polls

Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy said Monday it was confident of winning a landslide victory in Myanmar as official results trickled in following the weekend's coronavirus-disrupted election.

Millions had lined up for hours to cast their ballots on Sunday -- only the second national election since the country emerged from outright military rule in 2011.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi remains a heroine for many in the Bamar majority heartlands, in spite of a global reputation left in tatters by her handling of the Rohingya crisis and widespread disillusionment in many ethnic minority areas.