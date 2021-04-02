Taiwan train derailment toll rises to 49

At least 49 people were killed on Friday when a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan at the start of a holiday weekend, the island’s worst railway accident in decades.

Officials said the devastating accident could have been caused by a maintenance vehicle falling down an embankment and striking the train before it entered the tunnel near the coastal city of Hualien.

“There was a construction vehicle that didn’t park properly and slid onto the rail track,” Hualien county police chief Tsai Ding-hsien told reporters.

Local media pictures from the scene showed the back of a yellow flatbed truck on its side next to the train.