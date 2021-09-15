Taliban call for lifting of sanctions against 'Islamic Emirate'

Afghanistan's new acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has called for sanctions to be lifted against the “Islamic Emirate”.

Speaking at a presser in Kabul, Muttaqi on Tuesday called on Afghan expats to return home to help develop the country, Ariana News reported. He said the Islamic Emirate is willing to work with all countries including the US but made it clear they "will not be dictated to".