Taliban claim to control 90 percent of Afghan border

The militants are pushing across Afghanistan, snapping up territory, seizing border crossings and encircling cities, with the withdrawal of US and NATO troops all but complete.

The resurgent militants now control about half of Afghanistan’s roughly 400 districts.

Mujahid told RIA Novosti the Taliban would not tolerate the Islamic State group, also called ISIS, in Afghanistan.

“We assure you that we will not allow ISIS to become active in the country, in areas under our control,” he said.