Taliban expected to announce new govt Friday

The Taliban is expected to announce a new government in Afghanistan within hours amid the UN’s warning of the impending food crisis, urging the global community to step up support for the war-ravaged country.

Media reports suggest that the cabinet could be presented after morning prayers on Friday and a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in the capital city Kabul.

Anamullah Samangani, from the Taliban’s cultural commission on Thursday, said that Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada will be the leader of the new government.