Taliban is same as it was 20 years ago: General Bipin Rawat

Everything that has happened in Afghanistan was something that had been anticipated but the timeline had changed, India's chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a seminar co-chaired by commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John C Aquilino, he noted that from the Indian perspective, "we were anticipating that Taliban would take over the Afghanistan".

"We were concerned about how the terrorist activities from Afghanistan could spill over to India ... our contingency planning has been ongoing and we are prepared for that. The timeline has certainly surprised us," General Rawat said.