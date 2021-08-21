Taliban leader in Kabul; slow pace of evacuation aims to limit risk

Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul for talks with militant commanders, former government leaders and religious scholars, an official of the Islamist group told Reuters on Saturday.

About 12,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have been evacuated from Kabul airport since Taliban insurgents entered the capital a week ago, a NATO official said.

"The evacuation process is slow, as it is risky, for we don't want any form of clashes with Taliban members or civilians outside the airport," the NATO official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"We don't want to start a blame game regarding the evacuation plan."

The Taliban completed a lighting takeover of the country, walking into the capital Kabul last Sunday without firing a shot.

Since then, individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests, and roundups of those who had formerly held government positions, criticised the Taliban or worked with Americans.