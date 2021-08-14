Taliban near gates of Kabul, likely to take full control of Afghanistan

A security source confirmed the fall of the city, telling AFP that the Afghan military and government officials had evacuated Lashkar Gah after striking a local ceasefire deal with the militants.

In Herat on Friday, the Taliban captured the city's long-time strongman Ismail Khan, who helped lead the defence of the provincial capital along with his militia fighters.

The warlord's spokesman later confirmed Khan had been allowed to return to his residence following negotiations with the insurgents.

Helicopters flitted back and forth between Kabul's airport and the sprawling US diplomatic compound in the heavily fortified green zone -- 46 years after choppers evacuated Americans from Saigon, signalling the end of the Vietnam War.

Biden ordered troops to the airport to start pulling out some 30,000 embassy employees as well as Afghans and their families who fear retribution for working as interpreters or in other support roles for the United States.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that most of the 3,000 troops would be in place by Sunday and "will be able to move thousands per day" out of Afghanistan.

"Capacity is not going to be a problem," he told reporters.

He said Kabul was "not right now in an imminent threat environment" but that the Taliban appeared to be following a strategy of isolating the city to force a surrender.

Britain is also evacuating citizens and other nations including Denmark, Norway and Germany announced that their Kabul embassies would be temporarily shuttered or operations reduced due to security concerns.