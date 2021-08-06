Taliban offensive running out of steam: Russia

The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is “gradually running out of steam” as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at the ministry, cited examples where Afghan government forces were able to retake some districts captured by the Taliban last month, although he added that insurgent activity was notable this month near big provincial centres.

“The Taliban lack the resources to take over and hold major cities including the capital, Kabul. Their offensive is gradually running out of steam,” he said.

Russia would continue to press for peace talks, he added.