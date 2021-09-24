Taliban plans to form ‘commission’ in 2022 to draft new constitution

The Taliban on Thursday announced plans to form a commission next year to draft a new constitution.

“The process of forming a new constitution will begin in a few months. We strive to ensure that our government has a constitution, which will be formed by scientists, lawyers and experts from our country,” Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government told Sputnik.

Over the process of preparing a new constitution, Mujahid said: “Most likely, this work will begin next year, and the commission will be appointed by our emirate.”