Taliban press ahead with northern offensive after weekend blitz

The Taliban set their sights on the biggest city in northern Afghanistan Monday after seizing five provincial capitals in a weekend blitz that appeared to overwhelm government forces.

A Taliban spokesman said its fighters were moving in on Mazar-i-Sharif, a linchpin of the government's control of the region, after capturing Sheberghan to its west, and Kunduz and Taloqan in the east.

The spokesman said they had entered the city, but officials and residents contacted by phone said the Taliban were exaggerating, with fighting confined to surrounding districts.

"The enemy is trying to distort public opinion and create anxiety for the civilian population by their propaganda," said a statement from the provincial police force in Balkh, where Mazar-i-Sharif is the capital.