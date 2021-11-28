Taliban regime won’t ‘interfere’ in other countries’ affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will “not interfere” in other countries’ internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country.

Hassan’s audio speech broadcast on state television—his first address to the nation since the Taliban seized power in August—came ahead of next week’s meeting between the United States and the Taliban in Doha.

“We assure all the countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want to have good economic relations with them,” said Hassan in a nearly 30-minute speech that came amid criticism on social media for remaining silent since the Islamists took power, even as the nation faced severe challenges.

“We are drowned in our problems and we are trying to get the strength to bring our people out of miseries and hardships with God’s help.”