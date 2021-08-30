Taliban says US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians

US Central Command said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties from Sunday’s drone strike.
“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties,” it said.
Mujahid had issued a similar condemnation of a US drone strike on Saturday that killed two Islamic State militants in the eastern province of Nangarhar. He said two women and a child were wounded in that attack.