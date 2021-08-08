Taliban seize two more provincial capitals in northern blitz

The Taliban captured two more provincial capitals Sunday as they gained ground in their fight to take over Afghanistan's cities after seizing much of the countryside in recent months.

The insurgents have snatched up four provincial capitals since Friday in a rapid offensive that appears to have overwhelmed government forces.

Kunduz and Sar-e-Pul in the north fell within hours of each other Sunday, lawmakers and residents in the cities confirmed, but not without fierce fighting.

A Kunduz resident described the city as being enveloped in "total chaos".

"After some fierce fighting, the mujahideen, with the grace of God, captured the capital of Kunduz," the Taliban said in a statement.

"The mujahideen also captured Sar-e-Pul city, the government buildings and all the installations there."