Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Kabul

A senior security official said the Taliban had captured Ghazni, which is on the highway between Kabul and the second city of Kandahar, and had occupied all of its government agency headquarters after heavy clashes.

“All local government officials, including the provincial governor, have been evacuated towards Kabul,” said the official who declined to be identified.

Fighting has also been intense in the southern city of Kandahar. The city hospital had received scores of bodies of members of the armed forces and some wounded Taliban, a physician said late on Wednesday.

The Taliban said they had captured Kandahar’s provincial prison.

“Fighting did not stop until 4:00am and then after the first prayers it started up again,” said an aid worker in Kandahar.

The Taliban also said they had seized airports outside the cities of Kunduz and Sheberghan in the north and Farah in the west, making it even more difficult to supply beleaguered government forces.

The Taliban said they had also captured the provincial headquarters in Lashkar Gah, the embattled capital of the southern province of Helmand, a hotbed of militant activity.