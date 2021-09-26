Taliban urge international airlines to resume Afghan flights

Since then only charter flights have been operating, although Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Iran's Mahan Air and Afghanistan's Kam Air have run a limited number of special flights.

The international community is keen to hold the Taliban to their word that they will allow anyone to leave the country once commercial flights resume.

At present airlines such as PIA and Kam Air are charging more than $1,200 for a one-way, 40-minute flight from Kabul to Islamabad.