Taliban vowed no revenge but one family tells a different story

When the Taliban won back control of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, they set out to settle a score with an old foe.

As they searched for prominent local politician Ajmal Omar - who had helped drive the militants out of a Nangarhar district a year earlier and tried to dissuade young Afghans from joining them - Taliban members detonated explosives at his ancestral home.

They also looted gold and cars, and detained and whipped several of his relatives to try and establish his whereabouts.