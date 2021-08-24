Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

"The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate these commitments into reality," she said.

"I strongly urge the Taliban to adopt norms of responsive governance and human rights, and to work to re-establish social cohesion and reconciliation, including through respect for the rights of all who have suffered during the decades of conflict," Bachelet told the council.

"A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she said, urging "respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment."