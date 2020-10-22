Thai PM revokes emergency measures after week of protests

Thailand’s premier revoked an emergency decree aimed at quelling pro-democracy protests on Thursday after it failed to stamp out daily rallies demanding his resignation and reforms of the unassailable monarchy.

The student-led pro-democracy movement has been gaining momentum since mid-July, with mostly young demonstrators calling for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s removal and a rewrite of a 2017 military-scripted constitution.

Some protest leaders have also issued controversial demands to reform the ultra-powerful and wealthy monarchy, whose influence permeates every aspect of Thai society.

The “severe” emergency measures were imposed last week after anti-government protesters flashed a three-finger salute to a royal motorcade—an unprecedented challenge to the monarchy.