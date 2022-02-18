The online activists helping Myanmar troops desert

A team of Myanmar activists working in the shadows is using social media and messaging apps to persuade disillusioned junta soldiers to desert their posts and topple the powerful military.

Sergeant Zay Ya heeded the call, slipping away from his base near Yangon to a car waiting to whisk him towards the Thai border, where he found refuge with ethnic fighters who have clashed with the military.

The 29-year-old spent several weeks planning his escape with People’s Goal, a group of ex-soldiers and activists who are reaching out to those horrified by a crackdown on dissent that the UN says has killed more than 1,500 people.