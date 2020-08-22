Three Bangladeshis detained in Malaysia for not having travel documents

“According to preliminary investigations, they were heading to Keteri, Perlis, from Sentul in Kuala Lumpur.“

The woman claimed she was asked by an acquaintance, a Bangladeshi man, to drive the three men to the location for a fee of RM450 per person,” he said in a statement.

He added that the woman, who claimed she had not received the payment, left Sentul with her passengers at 10:00am on Thursday.

He said the three men, who had been in the country for almost three years and had worked as labourers at construction sites and at furniture factories in Kuala Lumpur, had fake work permit cards and were going to Perlis to look for new jobs.