Turkey still keen to run Kabul airport despite Taliban advance

Turkey is for now still intent on running and guarding Kabul airport after other foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan, but is monitoring the situation after rapid advances by Taliban insurgents, two Turkish officials said.

Taliban fighters took control of another city in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the eighth provincial capital to fall to them in six days, as US-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal.

Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks. In exchange, president Tayyip Erdogan has asked for financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions to be met.