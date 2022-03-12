Turkmen president's son likely to succeed father in election

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, who has already been elevated to the No.2 position in the country as a deputy prime minister, will run against eight other candidates, some of whom are virtually unknown low-level public servants.
An engineer and a diplomat by education, he has swiftly risen through government ranks, and local media refer to him as "the son of the nation", while his 64-year-old father is known as Arkadag, or Protector.
The outgoing president has said he would remain the speaker of the upper house of parliament after handing over the presidency.
Turmenistan, a former Soviet republic bordering Iran and Afghanistan, sits on the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves and exports gas by pipelines to China and Russia.