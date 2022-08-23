Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib arrives at top court for final leg of 1MDB appeal

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrived at the country’s top court on Tuesday for the final leg of his appeal to set aside his corruption conviction and 12-year jail sentence over a case linked to the 1MDB financial scandal.

The Federal Court could potentially deliver its verdict on Tuesday or set a new date for its decision. Malaysian prosecutors wrapped up their arguments on Friday, while Najib’s lawyers declined to present their submissions, citing insufficient time to prepare.

Najib arrived just ahead of court proceedings scheduled to start at 9:30 am (0130 GMT). He waved to reporters but did not make any comment.