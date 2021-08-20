UN chief ready to talk to Taliban

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the Taliban's desire for international recognition is the Security Council's only leverage to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.

Guterres told reporters he discussed that leverage with the 15-member body during a closed-door meeting on Monday, urging them to remain united.

The Taliban seized power on Sunday, 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion for refusing to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in the wake of the 11 September 2001, attacks on the United States.