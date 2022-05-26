UN Council to vote Thursday on tougher N Korea sanctions

The United Nations Security Council will vote Thursday, at the request of the United States, on a resolution aimed at toughening sanctions on North Korea after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, diplomats said Wednesday.

The United States, which holds the rotating Security Council presidency for May, has scheduled the vote for the late afternoon, two diplomats told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, a senior US official said the resolution would notably look at curbing oil imports, although diplomats say Russia and China could exercise their veto power.