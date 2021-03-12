UN fears ‘crimes against humanity’ in Myanmar

Myanmar’s military is likely committing “crimes against humanity” in its attempt to stay in power, a UN expert said Thursday, as the junta claimed that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of cash and gold.

At least 70 people have reportedly been “murdered” since the 1 February coup, said Thomas Andrews, the UN’s top expert on rights in Myanmar.

The country is “controlled by a murderous, illegal regime” that was likely committing “crimes against humanity,” Andrews told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

These crimes likely include “acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture” carried out with “the knowledge of senior leadership”, including junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, Andrews said.