UN Myanmar expert: Junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians

The United Nations human rights expert on Myanmar on Tuesday said Russia and China were providing the junta with fighter jets being used against civilians, and urged the UN Security Council to halt the flow of weapons enabling atrocities.

Thomas Andrews, a former US congressman serving in the independent post, released a report that also named Serbia as one of three countries supplying arms to the Myanmar military since it seized power last year, with “full knowledge that they would be used to attack civilians”.

“It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar,” Andrews said in a statement.

Chaos has gripped Myanmar since a coup ended a decade of tentative democracy, triggering protests that troops suppressed with lethal force.