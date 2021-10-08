UN rights council creates Afghanistan rapporteur

The European Union on Thursday won its battle at the UN Human Rights Council to create a new special rapporteur on Afghanistan, despite opposition from China, Russia and Pakistan.

The rapporteur will be responsible for monitoring the rights situation in the country following the Taliban takeover, and will make recommendations on improvements.

“This is an essential step to ensure continued monitoring, through a dedicated and independent expert, and to help prevent a further deterioration of the human rights situation in Afghanistan,” said Lotte Knudsen, the EU’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

“The rights of women and girls are of particular concern to us. The actions of the Taliban directed against women and girls and the violation of their rights is highly worrying.”

The resolution creating the 12-month post was tabled with backing from the United States and the envoy appointed by the former Afghan government before the Taliban seized power.

It was comfortably adopted by the 47-member council, the United Nations’ top rights body.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour, 14 abstained and five voted against, with Venezuela and Eritrea joining Pakistan, Russia and China.

Before the vote, Beijing’s representative said the resolution had “serious defects”, adding: “The US and its allies are the initiators of the Afghan problem” caused by their military intervention and occupation for 20 years.