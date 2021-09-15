US dollar 12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than US dollar 12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the Islamists' rule one month after they took back power.

Most government employees have yet to return to work -- and in many cases salaries had already not been paid for months -- leaving millions scrambling to make ends meet.

Even those with money in the bank are struggling, as branches limit withdrawals to the equivalent of US dollar 200 a week -- with customers having to queue for hours.