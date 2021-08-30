US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban says

The Taliban's spokesman says the hardline Islamist group will crack down on Islamic State attacks and expects them to end once foreign forces leave the country.

"We hope that those Afghans who are influenced by IS... will give up their operations on seeing the formation of an Islamic government in the absence of foreigners," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP in a weekend interview.

"If they create a situation for war and continue with their operations, the Islamic government... we will deal with them," he added.