US govt to streamline immigration rules for recent Afghan arrivals

Afghans who arrived in the United States on or after 30 July this year will be able to take advantage of simplified procedures to get a prized “green card,” or permanent resident status, as well as various work permits, the DHS said in a statement.

They will also not have to pay filing fees, which can run up to thousands of dollars.

“By providing these evacuees with access to streamlined processing and fee exemptions, we will open doors of opportunity for our Afghan allies and help them begin to rebuild their lives in communities across our country more quickly,” said DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas, according to the statement.