US invasion of Afghanistan was a 'bad idea': Gorbachev

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev who ended the USSR'S decade-long war in Afghanistan in 1989, on Tuesday warned against repeating the mistakes of the US invasion of the country.

"From the very start (the US invasion) was a bad idea, although Russia initially supported it," Gorbachev told the RIA Novosti news agency.

"Failure should have been admitted earlier," 90-year-old Gorbachev said.