US orders diplomats out of Myanmar as violence spirals

The United States on Wednesday ordered the departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar, amid growing violence following the military coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Daily protests demanding the restoration of the elected government have been met with a military crackdown that has left more than 520 civilians dead in the weeks since the 1 February coup.

The junta’s violent response has triggered international condemnation—and threats of retaliation from some of Myanmar’s myriad ethnic armed groups.

The US State Department said it was ordering the departure of “non-emergency US government employees and their family members”.

The decision was taken to protect the safety and security of staff and their families, the State Department said.

World powers have repeatedly condemned the violent crackdown on dissent and hit top junta cadres with sanctions.