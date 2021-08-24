US ramps up Afghan evacuations after Taliban warn of 'red line'

The Taliban achieved their stunning victory thanks to Biden's decision to accelerate a deal forged by his predecessor, Donald Trump, to pull out nearly all American troops from Afghanistan.

However he was forced to redeploy thousands of troops after the fall of Kabul to oversee the airlift.

Biden and his top aides have repeatedly insisted they are aiming to stick to their 31 August deadline.

"The goal is to get as many people out as fast as possible," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"The focus is on trying to do this as best we can, by the end of the month."