US scrambles to complete Afghanistan pullout as threat of attacks rises

In remarks at the White House, Biden said the United States was racing to meet that deadline as concerns mount over the threat of militant attacks.

“The sooner we can finish, the better,” Biden said. “Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops.”

Continued coordination with the Taliban remains crucial to meeting the deadline, he said, but he called it a “tenuous situation” with a “serious risk of breaking down as time goes on.”

Biden said he asked the Pentagon and the State Department to develop contingency plans to push past the deadline should that prove necessary.

The Democratic president, whose administration has been under fire for its handling of the pullout, said US forces had now helped evacuate 70,700 people since 14 August.