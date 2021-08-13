US sends troops to Afghanistan as Taliban advance

The claim was backed up by a resident, who told AFP government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the southern city.

The government has now effectively lost control of most of the country, following an eight-day onslaught by the Taliban that has caught the United States by surprise, even as it pushes forward with a troop withdrawal due to be completed by the end of the month.

As the insurgents swept across more territory, Washington and London moved to quickly pull out their embassy staff and other citizens from the capital.

“We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, while noting the embassy would remain open.

“This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not the wholesale withdrawal,” he said.