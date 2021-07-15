US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

visas whose lives are at risk because of work they did with the US government as translators and in other roles.

The White House on Wednesday said the evacuation, called Operation Allies Refuge, would start during the last week of July.

The Biden administration has been under pressure from lawmakers of both US political parties and advocacy groups to begin evacuating thousands of special immigration visa applicants and their families who risk retaliation because of their work with the US government.

That concern has grown with a surge in fighting between US-backed Afghan forces and the Taliban in recent weeks, with the militants gaining territory and capturing border crossings.

"The reason that we are taking these steps is because these are courageous individuals. We want to make sure we recognize and value the role they've played over the last several years," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing.