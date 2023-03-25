Taiwan president Tsai reviews troops ahead of US visit

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army engineers on Saturday and reviewed their training, saying that defending democracy is the armed forces' "great" mission, ahead of a trip next week to the United States and Central America.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military and political pressure over the past three years or so to try and force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty, viewing Tsai as a separatist.

She is making a high-profile and sensitive trip to the United States and Central America starting on Wednesday. China has condemned the United States for allowing her to go, though her visit there is technically only a transit.