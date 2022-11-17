N Korea fires missile, vows 'fiercer' response to US, allies

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday as it warned of "fiercer military responses" to US efforts to boost its security presence in the region with its allies, saying Washington is taking a "gamble it will regret".

North Korea has conducted a record number of such tests this year, and also fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea more recently as South Korea and the United States staged exercises, some of which involved Japan.

South Korea's military said the ballistic missile was launched from the North's east coast city of Wonsan at 10:48 a.m. (0248 GMT), flying 240 km (150 miles) to an altitude of 47 km at the speed of Mach 4.

The latest launch came less than two hours after North Korea's foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, slammed a Sunday trilateral summit of the United States, South Korea and Japan, during which the leaders criticised Pyongyang's weapons tests and pledged greater security cooperation.