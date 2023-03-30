Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan

At least five people have been killed in recent weeks and more injured in Pakistan in stampedes at sites distributing free flour under a government-backed scheme to help families struggling with soaring costs of basic staples.

Thousands of people gathered at the centers set up across the country as part of the government's efforts to ease the impact of inflation, which is running above 30 per cent, a 50-year high.

Costs of basic goods have surged even more, with flour prices rising over 45 per cent in the past year.

The Pakistani government has launched the flour distribution programme to reach millions of families in need during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan that began last week.