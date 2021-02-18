Warrants issued for 6 celebrities as protesters gather again

Protesters were out again across Myanmar on Thursday, from busy intersections in downtown Yangon to the ancient capital of Bagan, people from all walks of life marched to denounce the 1 February coup and the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The daily protests and strikes that have paralysed many government offices show no sign of easing despite a junta promise of a new election and appeals for civil servants to return to work and threats of action if they do not.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the commercial capital, Yangon, a day after some of the biggest protests yet against the coup.

On Thursday, big crowds returned to Yangon’s central Sule Pagoda, others to another favourite protest site at an intersection near the main university campus.