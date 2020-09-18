Why is Singapore’s COVID-19 death rate world’s lowest

Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality count globally, with just 27 deaths among more than 57,000 people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian island.

At 0.05 per cent, Singapore’s death rate is well below the global average of around 3 per cent, according to data compiled by Reuters from countries that have recorded more than 1,000 cases. A comparison with countries with a similar sized population shows a stark difference - Denmark’s death rate is around 3 per cent, while Finland’s is around 4 per cent.

Further, nobody has died from the disease in Singapore for more than two months, according to its health ministry. The country’s leading disease experts said the following are the main factors behind the phenomenon: