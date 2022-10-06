Myanmar jails Japanese filmmaker for 10 years: diplomatic source

Myanmar's junta has jailed a Japanese filmmaker for 10 years for encouraging dissent against the military and violating an electronic communications law, a diplomatic source told AFP on Thursday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February last year, sparking an uprising and military crackdown that have left thousands dead.

Toru Kubota was sentenced by the court in Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, a diplomat at Japan's embassy in Myanmar said, adding that the filmmaker's trial for violating immigration law was "still continuing".

Kubota, 26, was detained near an anti-government rally in Yangon in July along with two Myanmar citizens.