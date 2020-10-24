AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial in US

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the US trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday.

The news signaled progress against the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 41 million globally, including 8 million Americans and comes 10 days before a US presidential election that may hinge on plans to fight the pandemic.

AstraZeneca, one of the leading vaccine developers, paused its US trial on 6 September after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company's UK trial. J&J paused its large, late-stage trial last week after a study participant became ill.

Both companies have contracts to provide vaccine to the United States and other governments if they are cleared by regulators.